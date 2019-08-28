River Road Asset Management Upped By $27.38 Million Its Bb&T (BBT) Position; Macquarie (MFD) Has 1 Sentiment

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 7 sold and decreased equity positions in Macquarie. The funds in our database now possess: 358,249 shares, up from 333,619 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Macquarie in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Bb&T Corporation (BBT) stake by 38.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 595,260 shares as Bb&T Corporation (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 2.16 million shares with $100.27 million value, up from 1.56 million last quarter. Bb&T Corporation now has $34.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 3.09 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Invest Prns Lc accumulated 22,835 shares. Texas-based Kempner Cap Management has invested 1.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 26,896 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 17.65M shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 18,996 shares. 1.50 million are owned by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.15% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ingalls Snyder Lc owns 168,211 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.28% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 5,593 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.36% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 179,358 were reported by Carroll Financial Assocs.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla stake by 22,960 shares to 316,761 valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) stake by 47,135 shares and now owns 862,285 shares. United Parcel Service Inc. Cl (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T Corp has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 14.23% above currents $45.67 stock price. BB&T Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target.

More notable recent Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.25 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MFD Cuts Distribution By -16.7%, But I Still Prefer MGU – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Chemist’s Closed-End Fund Report – July 2019: Premium/Discounts At 18-Month Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Income Strategy With A 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 18, 2017.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund for 38,500 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 59,854 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $81.29 million. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. It has a 17.74 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 37,615 shares traded or 13.52% up from the average. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.