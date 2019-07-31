River Road Asset Management Trimmed Ventas (VTR) Holding by $1.76 Million; Stack Financial Management Upped Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $1.01 Million as Stock Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 27,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 745,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.56 million, down from 773,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.7 lastly. It is down 20.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 257,564 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A had sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36 million on Wednesday, February 13.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 71,909 shares to 463,376 shares, valued at $38.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc..

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 18.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

