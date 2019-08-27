River Road Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Genworth Financial Class (GNW) as Stock Price Rose; Rbo & Co Raised Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Declined

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 155,928 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 150,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 3.38 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc. Class (GNW) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc. Class for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. It closed at $4.45 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 15,330 shares to 175,319 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 181,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM).

