River Road Asset Management Trimmed Its Meredith (MDP) Position; Carters Has 1.03 Sentiment

Carters Inc (CRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 134 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 130 reduced and sold their stakes in Carters Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 44.27 million shares, down from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Carters Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 94 Increased: 80 New Position: 54.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Meredith Corporation (MDP) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc analyzed 16,666 shares as Meredith Corporation (MDP)'s stock rose 2.44%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 480,525 shares with $26.55 million value, down from 497,191 last quarter.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 502,227 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

Valinor Management L.P. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. for 631,615 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta owns 115,700 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 336,598 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,849 shares.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $75.17 million for 13.84 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

