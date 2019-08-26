River Road Asset Management Trimmed Its Capital Southwest (CSWC) Holding by $3.63 Million as Stock Price Declined; Manchester Capital Management Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $512,835; Stock Value Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 14,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 11,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 172,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 598,863 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 771,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 40,270 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,707 shares to 24,673 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55,273 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) by 113,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc..

