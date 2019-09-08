River Road Asset Management Stake in Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Has Trimmed by $1.93 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed Stake

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 15,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 38,567 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 53,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $169.33. About 442,200 shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares to 97,773 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.16 million for 21.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 21,859 shares to 230,168 shares, valued at $46.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 15,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:PINC).