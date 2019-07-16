River Road Asset Management Raised Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $1.17 Million; Share Value Declined; St Johns Investment Management Company Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $355,240

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – REPORTS OF FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S CONFIRMED ATTENDANCE ARE INCORRECT – HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Latest to Delete Facebook Amid Data Handling Fallout; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing; 27/03/2018 – I decided to dig through as much as I could to see everything Facebook knows about me; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT MINE PHONE AUDIO FOR DATA TO TARGET ADS, CALLS IDEA ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY’; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MUST FACE CLASS ACTION OVER FACE-TAGGING IN PHOTOS -U.S. JUDGE

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 9,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 120,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 943,527 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. by 646,079 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $31.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 1,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,749 shares, and cut its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd reported 22,370 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 102,742 shares. Telemus Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kenmare Cap Prtn Ltd Co invested in 38,700 shares or 5.75% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 322,051 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership holds 0% or 202 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 39,260 shares. 2,172 were reported by Shufro Rose Co Limited. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 6,502 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 12,555 shares. Comerica Bankshares invested in 32,441 shares. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,366 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 4,030 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 196,807 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 422,563 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,912 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.3% or 8.92 million shares. Wright Serv reported 5,971 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 39,503 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 1,430 shares stake. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 36,581 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.56% or 3.70M shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited accumulated 1,996 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 405,533 shares. 5,050 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 13,556 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation owns 32,867 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio.

