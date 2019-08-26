River Road Asset Management Raised Holding in Aircastle Limited (AYR); Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) as Valuation Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aircastle Limited (AYR) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 181,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.60 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 129,121 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $177.23. About 3.85 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 47,422 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $51.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 15,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,724 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.07% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Lsv Asset holds 3.73M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 71,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Donald Smith And Com, New York-based fund reported 172,984 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 131,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 558,671 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Creative Planning holds 10,253 shares. Capital Fund Sa reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 720 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Amg Funds Llc invested in 60,890 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Sei owns 353,233 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.11% or 3.01M shares in its portfolio. 19,270 were reported by Coastline Trust Com. Hwg Partnership owns 6,367 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Karp Cap Mngmt has invested 1.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.46% or 44,118 shares. Green Square Limited Liability accumulated 2,164 shares. Akre Capital Limited Liability invested in 8.06% or 4.89 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.7% or 13,875 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gru holds 0.12% or 8,382 shares in its portfolio. Asset stated it has 5,900 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 113,175 shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.86% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Renaissance Grp Incorporated Lc reported 186,897 shares. Hikari Pwr has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).