River Road Asset Management Raised Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Position; Site Centers (SITC) SI Increased By 5.87%

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) stake by 11.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 123,063 shares as Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 1.18 million shares with $34.28M value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners L now has $63.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 2.62 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Site Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC) had an increase of 5.87% in short interest. SITC’s SI was 7.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.87% from 6.72M shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 7 days are for Site Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC)’s short sellers to cover SITC’s short positions. The SI to Site Centers Corp’s float is 5.13%. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 1.06 million shares traded. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has risen 5.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.63% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 19.99% above currents $28.96 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Llc accumulated 3.27% or 709,253 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0% or 26,104 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 9,992 are owned by Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 83,479 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 5.52% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10.91M shares. 1.03 million are owned by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com. St Germain D J Inc has 20,460 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 102,440 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability owns 166,937 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 23,040 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability holds 15,438 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Assocs reported 128,956 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 275,731 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 86,240 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. $150,000 worth of stock was bought by Brasseux Murray E on Friday, August 2.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 7,150 shares to 97,081 valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc C stake by 53,200 shares and now owns 949,992 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion.