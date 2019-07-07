River Road Asset Management Position in Wageworks (WAGE) Increased by $8.52 Million; Natixis Holds Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM)

Natixis increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 2344.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 576,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 24,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.64 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 230,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,433 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.62 million, up from 342,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 809,044 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Restatement Not Expected to Affect the Company’s Business Ops; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Hasn’t Identified Any Adjustments That Would Cause FY2017 Rev to Differ Materially From Guidance; 12/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continues to Work Diligently to Conclude Process as Expeditiously as Possible — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS – NOT IDENTIFIED ANY ADJUSTMENTS TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO CAUSE REV FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM CO’S PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS CO’S BOARD APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF ISMAIL DAWOOD AS INTERIM CFO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Fincl Reporting Matters; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (WAGE)

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 86,605 shares to 78,334 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 104,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,468 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 825 shares. Regions Finance Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Northeast Invest invested in 0.02% or 7,368 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,970 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 29,583 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 23,259 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Inc reported 65,924 shares. Synovus Fin reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.55% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fmr stated it has 143,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Management holds 32,854 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,510 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 383,728 shares stake. Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amer Trust Advsr Ltd Liability has 108,330 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 147,588 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 50,608 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Arizona State Retirement owns 0.03% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 61,145 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 55,077 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 5,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc invested in 6,507 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc has 10,103 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 15,350 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 547,592 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 750 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) or 293 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 22,960 shares to 316,761 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 24,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,646 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR).