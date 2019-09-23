River Road Asset Management Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Trimmed by $34.62 Million; Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Stake by $35.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 34.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 410,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 778,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.72 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.63. About 696,025 shares traded or 118.30% up from the average. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements; 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston; 06/03/2018 – INGENICO GROUP SA INGC.PA – CHOICE HOTELS CHOSE TO DEPLOY ISC TOUCH 480 SMART TERMINALS ACROSS ITS FRANCHISED HOTELS IN US; 06/03/2018 – Ingenico Group Partners with Choice Hotels to Enhance Payment Security at Hotels Across the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Comfort Brand Unveils New Logo; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 09/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Arbor Hotel And Conference Center In Texas; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 417,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 219,037 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36M, down from 636,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $72.41 million for 17.43 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 2.91% less from 33.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 1.54M shares. Earnest Partners Lc reported 34 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Citigroup Inc has 38,723 shares. Navellier Assoc reported 0.05% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). 22,547 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 44,827 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 1,879 shares. Fmr Limited has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 117,079 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,598 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 10,751 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,774 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.41M shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $268.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.72M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 124,123 shares to 299,442 shares, valued at $40.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.