River Road Asset Management Position In Aircastle Limited (AYR) Was Has Upped; P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Cott Que (COT) Stake by $19.98 Million

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aircastle Limited (AYR) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 181,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.60 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 109,548 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3,744 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 91,810 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $35.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 17,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,473 shares, and cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Shares for $199,395 were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26. Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of stock or 33,560 shares.