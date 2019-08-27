River Road Asset Management Maintains Stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI); As Sprint (S) Share Value Rose, Holder Mig Capital Decreased Stake

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 166,802 shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Amends Consent Solicitation Terms to Increase Aggregate Consent Payment for Each Series; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES ALSO CONSIST OF ABOUT $1.8 BLN OF SERIES 2018-1 5.152% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-2; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 106,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 101,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $656.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 4,575 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 18/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett issues statement on MPSC ending net metering; 03/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES SAYS ON MARCH 15, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and Celebrities Including Burt Reynolds; 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Backs FY EPS $4.45; 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 31,989 shares to 853,875 shares, valued at $43.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 84,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate (NASDAQ:SYKE).

