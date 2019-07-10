River Road Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Murphy Usa (MUSA) by $565,250 as Share Value Rose; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,871 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, down from 345,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 161,025 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 22.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,326 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 23,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $197.32. About 606,003 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was made by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 17.25 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,994 shares to 11,031 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 16.46% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.58 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $42.59M for 16.23 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 725.00% EPS growth.

