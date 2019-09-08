River Road Asset Management Lowered Its Metlife (MET) Stake as Stock Rose; New Generation Advisors Cut Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stake by $1.15 Million; Stock Price Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 610,077 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 15,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 394,244 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, down from 409,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 181,270 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc. Class A (NYSE:PBF).

