River Road Asset Management Lifted Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Position by $1.85 Million; Gotham Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Deluxe (DLX) as Share Value Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 54,758 shares traded or 30.96% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 69,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The hedge fund held 216,354 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, up from 146,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 286,345 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 143,251 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners reported 1,843 shares stake. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Tru has 3.29% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 1.00M shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 450 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 32,990 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 311,837 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,624 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Farmers Financial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 3,333 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,495 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $160,186 activity. Priebe Stephen M had bought 152 shares worth $5,530 on Monday, February 25. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Northern Richard bought $1,683. 43 shares valued at $1,487 were bought by Schutte John on Friday, June 21. The insider Herde Carl G bought $2,547. Heitzman Donna L bought $2,313 worth of stock. TASMAN NORMAN also bought $3,922 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 221,985 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $23.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 172,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 598,863 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

