River Road Asset Management Lifted Premier Class A (PINC) Position by $27.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Wendys Co (WEN) Holding by $615,502

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Premier Inc. Class A (PINC) by 74.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 821,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.53M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 438,805 shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 01/05/2018 – WakeMed Selects Premier Inc. to Help Advance Journey Toward Value-based Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 36,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 24,843 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 61,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S ANNOUNCED 2020 GOAL OF OPENING OVER 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : HD, MDT, TJX, SE, KSS, MSG, PINC, PLAB – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Premier, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Premier, Inc. (North Carolina) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Premier Inc. to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call Before Market Opens on August 20 – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Premier, Inc. (PINC) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Wendyâ€™s Company (WEN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Wendy’s Company’s (NASDAQ:WEN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.