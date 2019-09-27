River Road Asset Management Lifted Its Position in United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) by $6.45 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Puzo Michael J Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, down from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 13.13M shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Cl (UPS) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 62,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 470,929 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.63M, up from 408,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 1.96 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential holds 6.45M shares. Weitz Management accumulated 789,900 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Tompkins stated it has 9,884 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 362,790 shares. Country National Bank owns 514,157 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 127,906 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 19,270 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited owns 147,238 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,565 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartford Investment Management reported 423,682 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6.13M shares. Triangle Securities Wealth invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Homrich And Berg owns 4,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Llc owns 8,482 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,935 shares to 54,770 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 61,258 shares to 256,347 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,166 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.