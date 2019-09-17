River Road Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Unifirst (UNF) by $7.69 Million as Valuation Rose; Itron (ITRI) Stock Rose While Millennium Management Has Boosted by $21.82 Million Its Holding

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 1107.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 351,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 383,639 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.00M, up from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 204,226 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corporation (UNF) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 40,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 318,425 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.05M, up from 277,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $195.95. About 33,172 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33,302 shares to 472,091 shares, valued at $35.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 19,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,382 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UniFirst Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UniFirst Corp (UNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UniFirst Lands a Top-10 Spot on Apparel Magazine’s List of America’s Leading Apparel Companies – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.48% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,420 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 5,071 shares. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% or 4,832 shares in its portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 8,892 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% or 2,345 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 16,622 shares. Carroll Assoc has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc has invested 0.05% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Mason Street Advisors accumulated 5,125 shares. Parametric Port Associates owns 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 33,646 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 17,828 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 37,500 shares in its portfolio.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 116,000 shares to 58,400 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 41,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itron (ITRI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itron, Inc. Common Stock (ITRI) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Itron (ITRI) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $22.27 million activity.