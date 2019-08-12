River Road Asset Management Lifted By $1.17 Million Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake; Shorts at PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (PREKF) Lowered By 1.69%

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) stake by 8.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 9,841 shares as Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 130,711 shares with $15.56M value, up from 120,870 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc. now has $18.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 503,741 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video)

PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had a decrease of 1.69% in short interest. PREKF’s SI was 10.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.69% from 10.69M shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 4570 days are for PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PREKF)’s short sellers to cover PREKF’s short positions. It closed at $12.73 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It has a 35.26 P/E ratio. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; and 6.7 million acres of GORR Lands.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) stake by 24,317 shares to 650,646 valued at $37.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) stake by 56,452 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

