River Road Asset Management Increases Position in Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM); Parsons Capital Management Holding In Union Pacific (UNP) Was Has Raised

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (MSM) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 47,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 674,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75M, up from 626,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.93. About 299,260 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,028 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 1.95M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 421,476 shares to 317,605 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 79,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 332,829 shares. Landscape Cap Lc owns 0.17% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 21,276 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 1,000 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 74,987 shares. Citigroup stated it has 37,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,589 are held by Jane Street Group Ltd Company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 27,731 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Jupiter Asset Limited reported 89,860 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 27,688 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net owns 0.04% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 425 shares. 54,942 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 91,750 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares to 302,114 shares, valued at $24.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Management Llc stated it has 3.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Strategic Fin Svcs Inc has 0.62% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 26,823 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,737 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dupont Mngmt reported 117,906 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 77,191 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv has 2.90 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 1.84% or 73,995 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 18,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 22,241 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Communication Lp has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Broderick Brian C invested in 14,214 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 1,214 were reported by Legacy.