River Road Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) as Share Value Declined; Landscape Capital Management Holds Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (MSM) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 47,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 674,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75M, up from 626,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 431,277 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 70,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 101,231 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 30,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.29 million shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML digs into hardlines retail – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur-Pedic pitches eight degrees of separation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,800 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 3,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited stated it has 3,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset accumulated 23,859 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,408 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 2,112 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 175,556 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 170,649 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 121,955 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 11,652 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 38,802 shares. Sterling Management Lc accumulated 43,806 shares. Hemenway Limited stated it has 0.07% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 134,544 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 44,258 shares to 8,137 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) by 37,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,048 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 70,819 shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 5,825 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 15,244 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 8,281 shares. Apg Asset Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 271,800 shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 9,560 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 345,345 shares. 82,700 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 117,592 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 58 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 674,053 shares. Willis Counsel holds 0.52% or 259,330 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why MSC Industrial Tanked 13.2% in December – The Motley Fool” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.