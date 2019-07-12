River Road Asset Management Increased Its Position in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by $11.48 Million; Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased Its Mercury General (MCY) Position by $330,000 as Share Value Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 94,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,048 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70M, up from 302,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 489,070 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Mercury General Corp (MCY) by 74.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mercury General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 34,115 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 21.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC ordered to pay $102M in 10-year-old funeral contract case – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought 500 shares worth $62,844. 5,000 shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J, worth $624,099 on Tuesday, January 22.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3,785 shares to 22,076 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 15,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,724 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 36,260 shares to 337,170 shares, valued at $25.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transportation by 9,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $25,430 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.