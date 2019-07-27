River Road Asset Management Increased Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Stake; Evoke Pharma Has 1.33 Sentiment

Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 8 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 6 sold and reduced stakes in Evoke Pharma Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.65 million shares, down from 3.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Evoke Pharma Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) stake by 11.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 123,063 shares as Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 1.18 million shares with $34.28 million value, up from 1.05M last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners L now has $66.12B valuation. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 16,134 shares to 134,682 valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 15,082 shares and now owns 38,567 shares. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating.

Virtu Financial Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Evoke Pharma, Inc. for 78,787 shares. A.R.T. Advisors Llc owns 15,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 42,179 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,432 shares.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. The company has market cap of $22.90 million. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Evoke Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% negative EPS growth.

