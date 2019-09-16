River Road Asset Management Increased By $4.07 Million Its Ingles Markets C (IMKTA) Stake; MVC Capital (MVC) Sentiment Is 1.2

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Ingles Markets Incorporated C (IMKTA) stake by 15.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 131,211 shares as Ingles Markets Incorporated C (IMKTA)’s stock rose 15.57%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 966,667 shares with $30.09 million value, up from 835,456 last quarter. Ingles Markets Incorporated C now has $834.91 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 43,901 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity

MVC Capital Inc (MVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 12 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 10 decreased and sold their equity positions in MVC Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 7.43 million shares, up from 7.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MVC Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private firm recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company has market cap of $159.17 million. The firm seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 7.15% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 1.22 million shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.91% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 793,404 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 12,759 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) has risen 1.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 48,536 shares. 12,842 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 89,685 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Matarin Management Limited Company invested in 0.2% or 90,178 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 6,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.06% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,720 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 67,314 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

