River Road Asset Management Holding In Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Was Has Increased; Wealth Architects Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $309,114 as Market Value Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (MSM) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 47,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 674,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75M, up from 626,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 350,667 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM)

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares to 23,549 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.