River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed Petmed Express (PETS) Position; Profund Advisors Raised Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake

Profund Advisors Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 16.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 2,670 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 18,902 shares with $3.08 million value, up from 16,232 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Petmed Express Inc. (PETS) stake by 11.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 53,906 shares as Petmed Express Inc. (PETS)’s stock declined 19.40%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 401,324 shares with $6.29M value, down from 455,230 last quarter. Petmed Express Inc. now has $359.52M valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 912,215 shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 91,875 were reported by Mirae Asset Investments. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.54 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 96,448 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd reported 332 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 91,986 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated invested in 4,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sol Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tudor Inv Et Al has 21,088 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Burney invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 52,703 shares. State Street reported 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Forte Cap Llc Adv reported 30,119 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 936 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 19.20% above currents $145.19 stock price. Autodesk had 20 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, August 28. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 28. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Autodesk Reports 202% Increase In Net Income For Second Fiscal Quarter – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Autodesk Appoints Dr. Ayanna Howard to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 5,814 shares to 46,761 valued at $13.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 4,849 shares and now owns 43,575 shares. Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold PETS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.24 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Northeast Consultants Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 8,856 were reported by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,938 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Limited Co reported 14,735 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 180,544 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 173,090 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt owns 44,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.41M shares. North Star Management Corp holds 153,743 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 177,854 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 13,095 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 231,816 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 203,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 53% – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “WeWork: The Pets.com Of Our Moment – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “True Leaf Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.