River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (PSTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.98, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 9 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced stock positions in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 6.61 million shares, up from 4.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pluristem Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 27,534 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 364,190 shares with $47.76M value, down from 391,724 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $190.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

Among 6 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pepsico has $15400 highest and $11700 lowest target. $138.71’s average target is -1.12% below currents $140.28 stock price. Pepsico had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. On Friday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, October 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 4 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 4. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Investment Management Lp reported 0.14% stake. Cortland Mo holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,757 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 984 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt owns 750 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 3,583 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Inc has 5.63 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Lc has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maryland Capital Mgmt accumulated 121,757 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 66,843 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 786,836 shares. Joel Isaacson holds 14,296 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 24,308 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 2,546 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Counsel has invested 3.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

River Road Asset Management Llc increased J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. stake by 105,688 shares to 1.06M valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 282,176 shares and now owns 2.14M shares. Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 15,097 shares traded. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) has declined 56.59% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTI News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. FDA CLEARS PLURISTEM’S PHASE lll STUDY IN TREATMENT OF MUSCLE INJURY FOLLOWING HIP FRACTURE SURGERY; 30/04/2018 – FDA Clears Pluristem’s Investigational New Drug Application for PLX-R18 to Treat Victims Exposed to Acute Radiation; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 23/04/2018 – Pluristem and Indiana University to Initiate Joint Project Evaluating PLX-R18 in Acute Radiation Syndrome, Targeting Bridging D

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. for 1.88 million shares. Verition Fund Management Llc owns 371,497 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 294 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,417 shares.