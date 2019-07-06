River Road Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by $341,880; As Ilumina (ILMN) Share Price Rose, Holder Tirschwell & Loewy Lifted Its Holding

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 101,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 24,158 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 06/04/2018 – ? This week presenter Claer Barrett […]; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Rev $224M; 08/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Coordinating Center: Natural History of Barrett’s Esophagus Using Tethered Capsule Endomicroscopy; 15/05/2018 – OspreyData Names Key Oil & Gas Industry Veterans Jeremy Bingham and Barrett Cousins to Executive Team; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Alexander: Alexander Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to Serve as United States Marshal for the Western District of; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 01/05/2018 – Times-Picayune: Saints sign former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to 3-year contract; 13/04/2018 – Rugby-Brilliant Barrett shines as Hurricanes end Chiefs’ winning run; 12/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Give Shaquil Barrett Round 2 Tender

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $467,199 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $117,470 was made by Justesen Jon L on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Federated Pa accumulated 208 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 289,734 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 19,033 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,301 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Llc stated it has 7,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 2,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited holds 485 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 79,856 were accumulated by Foundry Prns Ltd Co.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 84,488 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $37.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,081 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.39 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Wednesday, January 23. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares. The insider Dadswell Charles sold $34,734.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap reported 2,485 shares. 2,270 were accumulated by Regent Investment Ltd Com. Hbk Invests Lp, Texas-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department stated it has 9,125 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.76% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability reported 48 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 825 were accumulated by Wendell David Associates Inc. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.93 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 27,708 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc reported 84,767 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,310 shares.