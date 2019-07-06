River Road Asset Management Has Lowered Techtarget (TTGT) Holding by $1.99 Million; Stock Rose; As Tiffany (TIF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tirschwell & Loewy Has Trimmed Position

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 124,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,740 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 434,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 108,523 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,555 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, down from 331,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 820,034 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $126.77 million for 22.28 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 230,234 shares to 572,433 shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 71,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading LP owns 777 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 21,933 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability holds 1.18M shares. Granahan Inv Ma stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Summit Creek Advsrs Lc owns 305,229 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 16,864 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 31,837 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 40,942 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Federated Pa reported 2,928 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 1,558 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 47,110 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Citigroup holds 7,479 shares.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $3.83 million for 37.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

