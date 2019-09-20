River Road Asset Management Has Lowered By $2.51 Million Its Wesbanco (WSBC) Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Decreased By $3.80 Million Its Axogen (AXGN) Stake

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Wesbanco Inc. (WSBC) stake by 11.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 66,054 shares as Wesbanco Inc. (WSBC)’s stock declined 8.32%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 502,473 shares with $19.37 million value, down from 568,527 last quarter. Wesbanco Inc. now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 92,351 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement And Plan Of Merger With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco-Farmers Transaction Anticipated to Be Approximately 3% Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco Will Add One Farmers Director to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 23/03/2018 – WesBanco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Axogen Inc (AXGN) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 200,000 shares as Axogen Inc (AXGN)’s stock declined 24.93%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 150,000 shares with $2.97 million value, down from 350,000 last quarter. Axogen Inc now has $572.57M valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 58,509 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 4.49M shares to 13.37M valued at $1.24 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) stake by 389,972 shares and now owns 585,972 shares. Venator Matls Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WSBC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.74 million shares or 0.22% less from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com holds 0.42% or 118,842 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Co has 0.03% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 374,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank Company has 0.03% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 1,016 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Ntv Asset Ltd accumulated 14,335 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 15,051 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 6,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Comerica National Bank holds 0% or 8,554 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.04% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 164,530 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Lc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Analysts await WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. WSBC’s profit will be $43.79M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by WesBanco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) stake by 40,895 shares to 318,425 valued at $60.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) stake by 85,012 shares and now owns 464,547 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.