River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stake by $1.85 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Capital International Lifted Holding

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 62,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 56,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 09/03/2018 – Facebook strikes music deal with Warner; 21/03/2018 – Facebook sell-off enters third day as backlash grows; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 55,971 shares traded or 27.42% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,520 activity. $4,328 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Schutte John. 63 shares valued at $2,164 were bought by Herde Carl G on Tuesday, April 30. $1,683 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Northern Richard. On Friday, March 22 the insider Brown J McCauley bought $1,156. Bickel Paul J III had bought 111 shares worth $4,010 on Wednesday, August 21. Another trade for 134 shares valued at $4,632 was made by Priebe Stephen M on Friday, June 21.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc. by 371,610 shares to 136,511 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 242,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd Class A (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Orleans Capital Management La has 0.19% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Invesco Ltd holds 24,953 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 19,604 shares. 4,495 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Credit Suisse Ag has 15,889 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Citigroup owns 6,838 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,291 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 750 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 0.08% or 6,781 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.19% or 252,793 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 7,101 shares. Captrust owns 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 29 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 1,539 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested in 3.3% or 12,978 shares. Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or owns 1.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,401 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc owns 146,098 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Ltd Liability Co holds 0.77% or 34,140 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service invested in 0.19% or 2,466 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 8,046 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.59% or 14.63 million shares. Nwi Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meritage Port Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Headinvest Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,432 shares. Amer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 0.15% stake. M stated it has 17,677 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 57,800 shares to 275,035 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,842 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.