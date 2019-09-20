River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) as Stock Price Rose; Edge Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 62,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 458,642 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89M, up from 396,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 314,705 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,537 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.90M, down from 101,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $221.92. About 13.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 13,691 shares to 246,560 shares, valued at $30.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 61,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,347 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 458,642 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited owns 3.2% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 72,448 shares. 5,640 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Limited Co has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 26,000 are held by Empyrean Prns Ltd Partnership. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,124 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,501 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 283 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Geode Mngmt Lc has 289,482 shares. Northern Trust owns 145,075 shares. Connors Investor holds 0.36% or 105,055 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.11% or 19,962 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 57,366 were reported by Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finemark Bank And owns 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 209,976 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt reported 187,445 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur invested 9.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Capital LP accumulated 1.71M shares or 2.55% of the stock. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,989 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 6.15M shares. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or reported 4.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafayette Invs Incorporated holds 1.31% or 18,721 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests accumulated 663,613 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 5.47% or 77,947 shares. Old Point And Fincl Services N A has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,474 shares. Reik & Company Ltd Liability Company reported 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

