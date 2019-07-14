River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Its Wageworks (WAGE) Position by $8.52 Million; Stock Value Rose; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Raised Stake by $60.16 Million as Stock Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 230,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,433 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.62 million, up from 342,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 387,253 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Fincl Statements From 2016 and 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS NAMES JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ WageWorks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAGE); 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS KIM WILFORD WILL RESIGN AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Board Has Expanded Its Size From Seven to Eight Members; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 448,508 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,211 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 15,814 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Com owns 0.1% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 239,988 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 669,734 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 67,463 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Element Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,606 shares. Renaissance Lc has invested 0.2% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 33,425 shares. Sylebra Hk Ltd stated it has 1.16 million shares or 8.28% of all its holdings. Etrade Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,888 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEFA, TEVA, WIX, INXN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 24,242 shares to 565,716 shares, valued at $45.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 91,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WageWorks Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WAGEWORKS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WageWorks Shares Legislative Insights, Busts Health Savings Account Myths at Key Industry Events – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WageWorks Launches 24/7 Customer Support and Live Chat, Enhances Customer Experience – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested in 6,861 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 23,697 shares. Art Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 61,145 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Captrust Fincl reported 306 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 41,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 376,763 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 997,881 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Management Lc has 0.6% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Fmr Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 2.34M shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 566,691 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 959 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 75,556 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).