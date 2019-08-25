River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Its Pbf Energy Class A (PBF) Stake by $1.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Coho Partners LTD Increases Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc. Class A (PBF) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 63,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 584,697 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, up from 521,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.38 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 161,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.42M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1.01M shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0.07% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs owns 36,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 52,761 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ajo Lp has invested 0.22% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Kbc Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Bancorp Of America De accumulated 490,916 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Citigroup reported 318,714 shares. Glenmede Co Na owns 1,123 shares. Nordea Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 129,671 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Tci Wealth holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,150 shares to 97,081 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,581 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc stated it has 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ancora Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 114,772 shares. Motco holds 122,903 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 11,374 shares. Montecito Bank & Tru reported 13,177 shares. Legacy Private Trust Com stated it has 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 91,286 shares. Hilltop Inc owns 9,505 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,483 shares. Park Circle holds 300 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 0.04% or 7,263 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 71,829 shares.