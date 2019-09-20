River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Forward Air (FWRD) Stake By $606,343; Ferro Has 0.82 Sentiment

Ferro Corp (FOE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 74 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 90 reduced and sold holdings in Ferro Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 81.57 million shares, down from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ferro Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 58 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 10,277 shares as Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)’s stock rose 0.86%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 304,066 shares with $17.99M value, up from 293,789 last quarter. Forward Air Corporation now has $1.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 42,163 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $24.50M for 9.60 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation for 200,856 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 642,500 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 1.77% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.42 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 135,501 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $941.28 million. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 19.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 43,118 shares to 600,103 valued at $49.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) stake by 101,071 shares and now owns 209,669 shares. Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Forward Air Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FWRD) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, John Bean Technologies and Forward Air – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold FWRD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.12 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc owns 436,504 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). 85,893 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.18% or 50,155 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 0.06% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) or 4,108 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Prns has invested 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). 6,000 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Us Bancorp De accumulated 6,433 shares. Nordea Invest Ab owns 53,367 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 11,651 shares. Capital Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Riverhead Capital, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,188 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,202 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 244,579 shares.