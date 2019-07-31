River Road Asset Management Has Increased Its Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Holding; Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. Roth Capital maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Roth Capital. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Sell” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by B. Riley & Co. See Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) latest ratings:

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (MSM) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 47,172 shares as Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 13.46%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 674,053 shares with $55.75M value, up from 626,881 last quarter. Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc now has $3.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 447,716 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM)

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $86 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.05 million activity. 12,736 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares with value of $1.05M were sold by POLLI GREGORY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 32,174 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 976 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation has 233,701 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability has 0.86% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 91,750 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.12% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Legal General Public Ltd Com holds 71,272 shares. Clearbridge Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 500 shares. River Road Asset Limited Company owns 1.24% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 674,053 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 177,300 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd reported 11 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Assetmark owns 38 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Wesbanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) stake by 30,956 shares to 568,527 valued at $22.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 8,862 shares and now owns 253,026 shares. Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 3,787 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 537,464 shares. 85 are held by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn invested in 713,463 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 11,187 shares. Citigroup holds 11,691 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regions Finance Corp holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Platinum Investment Management stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 65,665 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 5,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 4,604 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.15% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 43,944 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 285,166 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 39,995 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity. $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares were bought by Habiger David C. 1,200 shares were sold by Khechfe Amine, worth $222,180 on Thursday, January 31.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 486,250 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $826.88 million. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 6.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.