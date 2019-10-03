River Road Asset Management Has Decreased Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Position By $1.16 Million; Office Depot (ODP) Has 1.1 Sentiment

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 52,538 shares as Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 1.75 million shares with $39.52 million value, down from 1.80 million last quarter. Interpublic Group Of Companies now has $7.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 623,552 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards

Office Depot Inc (ODP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 108 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 98 sold and trimmed stakes in Office Depot Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 497.10 million shares, up from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Office Depot Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 58 Increased: 76 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 243,295 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Capital Ww Invsts has 11.74M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company invested in 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 2.10M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 137,672 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 405,622 shares. Massachusetts-based Shellback Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). British Columbia Management Corporation holds 0.02% or 81,780 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 25,300 shares. Oakworth owns 205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 99 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares were bought by THOMAS DAVID M. The insider GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.73 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) stake by 763,655 shares to 2.42M valued at $75.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) stake by 502,993 shares and now owns 1.28M shares. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $879.67 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 28.25 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49 million for 2.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 14.6% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. for 444,000 shares. Towle & Co owns 12.30 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 20.68 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1.71% in the stock. Qcm Cayman Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 23,747 shares.

