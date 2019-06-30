River Road Asset Management Has Decreased Capital Southwest (CSWC) Holding By $3.63 Million; 9 Analysts Are Bullish Mylan N.V. (MYL) Last Week

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) stake by 22.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 172,624 shares as Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s stock rose 2.68%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 598,863 shares with $12.60M value, down from 771,487 last quarter. Capital Southwest Corporation now has $366.64 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 51,947 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%

Among 14 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Mylan had 18 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. UBS downgraded the shares of MYL in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. See Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiate

06/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $35 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 4.55 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Mylan and West Virginia University Join Forces to Inspire West Virginia Youth Through STEM-CARE; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS MYLAN IN ARRANGEMENT WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.81 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It has a 41.39 P/E ratio. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Mylan N.V. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,438 were reported by Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 91 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invs Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 20 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 276 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 10,700 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 634,902 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 170,130 shares. Greenwich Investment holds 0.36% or 15,750 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,023 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 598,863 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 12,525 shares. Bard invested in 0.21% or 19,375 shares. Moab Prtn Limited Liability owns 977,124 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Southwest had 3 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of CSWC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.18M for 12.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) stake by 94,099 shares to 397,048 valued at $48.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hostess Brands Inc. Class A stake by 129,894 shares and now owns 6.21M shares. Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla was raised too.

