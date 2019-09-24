River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $16.85 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Cut Its Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Position by $1.58 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The hedge fund held 116,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 313,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 1.11M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 153,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 308,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 461,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 4.65 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/04/2018 – Walmart: Taking on Retailers with Price Cuts — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart — insiders explain why; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO; 29/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Walmart Investors Snag Depo Redos But Not Docs In Suit; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Is in Advanced Talks to Combine With Walmart’s Asda; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY OPTION TO MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY END OF 2018; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0% or 389 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 0% or 22,554 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 874,275 shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Mngmt has invested 6.6% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Sir Cap Management Lp accumulated 116,000 shares. Prudential invested in 0% or 103,745 shares. 4,400 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Co. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 202,900 shares. Optimum Advisors owns 1,300 shares. Schroder Invest Gp stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 548 are held by Us Bancorporation De. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 62,632 shares to 458,642 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verra Mobility Corp. Class A by 153,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,434 shares, and has risen its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.