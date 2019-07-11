River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Stock Price Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Upped Stake by $319,732

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 643,221 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.95 million, down from 665,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 956,030 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 1.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 259,838 shares to 785,438 shares, valued at $49.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 78,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cannes Lions and Ketchum Announce Winners of 2019 Young Marketers Lions Competition – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Omnicom Wins Holding Company of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MediaJel Acquires Potnt Agency, Adds Merida Capital’s Thomas Harrison As Chairman – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $350.25 million for 13.04 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 243,924 shares. Cypress Cap Gru stated it has 12,645 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Inc holds 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 4,000 shares. Smart Portfolios holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 211 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 7,370 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Td Asset Mgmt owns 1.35 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw owns 6,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 28,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Co accumulated 127,478 shares. Boston Research & Mngmt Inc invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Clean Yield Grp reported 0.01% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 367,032 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion pulls Appalachian gas project, blames FERC delays – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.44% or 5,024 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment Management reported 13,018 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bp Pcl holds 93,373 shares. Shufro Rose & Llc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wetherby Asset reported 10,392 shares stake. Montag A Assocs Inc accumulated 0.04% or 5,302 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.09% or 1,808 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cibc Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 105,846 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp owns 3,043 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 14,818 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Gp reported 4,106 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1.7% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,892 shares. Moreover, Opus Mngmt Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 48,200 shares.