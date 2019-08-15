River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY) Stake; Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 18,307 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 496,972 shares with $32.90 million value, down from 515,279 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corporati now has $39.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.57M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 15.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 9,274 shares with $1.76M value, down from 11,032 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $166.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $217.72. About 459,006 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) stake by 21,859 shares to 230,168 valued at $46.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 55,273 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $5000 lowest target. $63.33’s average target is 44.79% above currents $43.74 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6600 target in Monday, April 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.94 million shares. Chevy Chase holds 629,415 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 4,220 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.05 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 414,122 are owned by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 86,845 were accumulated by Hgk Asset. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 199,086 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.95% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 81,897 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Invest holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 161,732 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 7,519 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt reported 193,940 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘No Easy Way Out’ For Occidental Petroleum, Says Bearish JPMorgan – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental to act quickly to cut acquisition debt, CFO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,618 shares to 7,275 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 6,535 shares and now owns 12,530 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.52 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald’s has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $222.20’s average target is 2.06% above currents $217.72 stock price. McDonald’s had 36 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Monday, July 29. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 15. JP Morgan maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, June 28. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $21500 target.