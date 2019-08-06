River Road Asset Management Has Boosted Its Cubic (CUB) Stake by $514,360; Csx (CSX) Shares Declined While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Holding

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 8.10 million shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 9,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 379,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35 million, up from 370,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 226,450 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,430 shares to 216,144 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited has 3,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest owns 104,268 shares. Cullinan, Kentucky-based fund reported 42,320 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc reported 5,170 shares stake. Alleghany Corp De holds 11.55% or 3.26M shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.68 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Burney Co has invested 0.37% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.42% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stearns Financial Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 5.78M were reported by Wellington Limited Liability Partnership. 25,270 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Jcic Asset Management holds 1.32% or 44,399 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi reported 688 shares. Rockland Communications holds 3,050 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 33,380 shares to 873,166 shares, valued at $70.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,789 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).