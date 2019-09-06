River Road Asset Management Has Boosted Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Position by $494,676; Market Value Declined; Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Shares Rose While Laffer Investments Trimmed by $11.13 Million Its Stake

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 12,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.38 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 8.44M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 556 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 16,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.29 million, down from 17,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 4.09 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc by 43 shares to 1,745 shares, valued at $1.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockshelter Cap Ltd invested in 303,748 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd owns 2.06 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.81 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 38,221 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Miller Howard Invs Ny has 1.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.92 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 16,499 shares. Capital Global invested in 0.03% or 4.26 million shares. Natl Bank invested in 55,727 shares. 43,513 are owned by Welch Grp Ltd Llc. Reliant Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.64% or 168,650 shares. Sei Invests owns 1.03 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 5,732 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,908 shares. 19,731 are owned by Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.09M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Llc stated it has 21,025 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Utd Automobile Association owns 6.08 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Captrust invested in 237,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 1.82 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 851,087 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 1.07% or 156,840 shares. Ckw Financial Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,610 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.57% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 50,400 are held by Alps Advsr Inc. 56,316 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,998 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt holds 2.13M shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 18,645 shares to 455,230 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 8,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,425 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries In (NYSE:AWI).

