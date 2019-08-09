River Road Asset Management Decreased Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Stake By $848,430; Netgear (NTGR) Sentiment Is 1.47

Netgear Inc (NTGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 94 funds started new or increased holdings, while 64 sold and trimmed stock positions in Netgear Inc. The funds in our database reported: 31.08 million shares, down from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Netgear Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 40 Increased: 65 New Position: 29.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Premier Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:PINC) stake by 821,033 shares to 1.93 million valued at $66.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) stake by 8,804 shares and now owns 277,530 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 24,340 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 96,693 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 772,071 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 3,927 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 222,559 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 4,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 32,316 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 7,265 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Granahan Ma holds 103,778 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 28,733 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Parametric Assoc Llc accumulated 30,555 shares. Private Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 4.59% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.00 million for 15.39 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

