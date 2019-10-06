River Road Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $16.85 Million as Valuation Rose; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stake Has Boosted by Indus Capital Partners Llc

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 49.11M shares traded or 179.39% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 153,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 308,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 461,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.87M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – WALMART – NO TERMINATION FEE WOULD BE PAYABLE BY ANY PARTY IF SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FLIPKART WERE TERMINATED; 10/05/2018 – Walmart agrees to a $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 12/05/2018 – Walmart may launch IPO for India’s Flipkart in as early as four years; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset owns 55,351 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 247,935 shares. Sumitomo Life Company, Japan-based fund reported 47,414 shares. Blue invested in 12,825 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment reported 3,785 shares. M&R Capital reported 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gam Ag has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Colrain Limited Liability Company owns 5,000 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital has 0.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,095 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited invested in 0.17% or 14,143 shares. Chilton Company Llc owns 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,499 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fairfield Bush has invested 2.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Btr Cap Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Flippin Bruce Porter invested in 83,402 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) by 39,994 shares to 257,988 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 457,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares to 4.52M shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 83,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,699 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

