River Road Asset Management Decreased Iron Mountain (IRM) Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut By $3.07 Million Its Legg Mason (LM) Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 60.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 80,678 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 52,116 shares with $2.00M value, down from 132,794 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 153,915 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) stake by 7.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 144,222 shares as Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM)’s stock declined 7.98%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 1.81 million shares with $56.59M value, down from 1.95 million last quarter. Iron Mountain Inc. now has $9.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 1.53 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 9.85% above currents $38.69 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 13. Credit Suisse maintained Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.07 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 76,230 shares to 111,115 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 7,333 shares and now owns 20,386 shares. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was raised too.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.55 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Computer Programs And Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) stake by 353,564 shares to 803,805 valued at $22.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 335,838 shares and now owns 2.56 million shares. Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

