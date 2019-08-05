River Road Asset Management Cut Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Position; 6 Analysts Are Bullish The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6 with “Market Perform”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Berenberg. Wells Fargo maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $142 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of EL in report on Monday, April 8 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $180.0000 205.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $173.0000 178.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $142 New Target: $155 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $157 New Target: $180 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $164 New Target: $180 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $166 New Target: $178 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $173 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $179 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Upgrade

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) stake by 17.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 105,310 shares as Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)’s stock declined 6.65%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 488,664 shares with $40.19M value, down from 593,974 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties now has $3.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 116,592 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 9,841 shares to 130,711 valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 10,436 shares and now owns 121,217 shares. Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Management Lllp owns 581,375 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. 321,858 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Macquarie has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 3,322 shares stake. Duff & Phelps Mgmt holds 386,551 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company invested in 20 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd reported 0.05% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability holds 136,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,602 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Knott David M stated it has 0.41% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Us State Bank De owns 3,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 7,771 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity. On Monday, March 4 REED COLIN V bought $503,508 worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 6,106 shares.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.83 million for 9.55 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.24% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $176.3. About 952,935 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc reported 10,810 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 175 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability has 7,190 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 149,005 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 88,041 shares. Farmers Natl Bank reported 970 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fosun Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 53,104 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Finemark Bancorporation accumulated 3,095 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking reported 518,926 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 18,824 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 137,100 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 184,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock.