River Road Asset Management Cut Its Position in Petmed Express (PETS) by $410,190; Bar Harbor Trust Services Increases Stake in General Mls (GIS)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 1.30 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc. (PETS) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 18,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 455,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 473,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.59M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 320,560 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C

