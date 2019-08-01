River Road Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) by $5.08 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Lowered Its Holding

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 73,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 169,021 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, down from 242,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.48. About 180,192 shares traded or 43.54% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 13,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 77,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 90,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 36.68 million shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 33,725 shares to 38,997 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron Technology Stock Is Now a Buy More Than Ever – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Micron Announces Offering of Senior Notes Nasdaq:MU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0.52% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 34,435 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Optimum Inv has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gabalex Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Qs Lc accumulated 18,299 shares. Moreover, Sanders Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.98% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4.84M shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0% or 558 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 217,609 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 19,233 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 484,515 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 5,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 72,269 are held by First Allied Advisory.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 26.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (NYSE:INT) by 89,283 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $31.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 55,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,793 shares, and has risen its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.82M for 9.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sunoco LP (SUN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.